Catch and Release Criminal Justice System Alive and Well

In 2014 Tyreek Lorenzo Bush-Robinson was arrested in Richland County on 2 counts of breaking into motor vehicles. He was sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act which meant he did not go to jail.

In 2015 he was arrested and convicted of shoplifting and possession of marijuana for which he received no jail time.

In January 2016 Tyreek Lorenzo Bush-Robinson, who was on probation on a felony charge under the youthful offender act, was arrested by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and charged with breaking into a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy. He was released on bond.

In February 2016 the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyreek Lorenzo Bush-Robinson and charged him with 2 counts of receiving stolen goods, 1 count of possession of a stolen pistol and 1 count of unlawful carrying of a pistol. He was again released on bond.

In March of 2016 Bush-Robinson was arrested by the Camden Police Department and charged with 3 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

In October 2016 the Camden Police Department arrested Bush-Robinson and charged him with possession of marijuana. In October 2016 investigators from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyreek Lorenzo Bush-Robinson and charged him with 2 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm (which was stolen.) His bond was revoked from a previous charge and he remained in jail for about 8 months.

In November 2016 the Camden Police Department arrested Bush-Robinson and charged him with receiving stolen goods and breaking into a motor vehicle.

On June 8, 2017 Tyreek Lorenzo Bush-Robinson appeared before SC Circuit Court Judge Alison Lee for sentencing on all of the pending Kershaw County charges. A negotiated plea had been agreed upon between the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Bush-Robinson’s attorney for a total minimum of 4 years, but with a max of 8 years. (The month prior in front of Judge Jocelyn Newman, one of Bush-Robinson’s co-defendants was sentenced to 8 years on virtually the same charges). Bush Robinson could have been facing a maximum of 50 years in prison for all of the charges brought against him in Kershaw County.

According to a deputy who was in the courtroom, Bush-Robinson’s attorney’s statement to the court brought sentencing judge Lee to tears. She then ignored the 4-8 year sentence as agreed upon by the attorneys and sentenced Bush-Robinson to time served (8 ½ months) and 3 years probation. The officers and the assistant solicitor were stunned. Bush-Robinson walked out of the courthouse a free man….again.

“No regard whatsoever was given to the numerous victims in all of these crimes,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “If anyone deserved to be in tears, it would be the victims, not the judge. Judge Lee’s actions are disgraceful and a slap in the face to the law abiding citizens of Kershaw County who have been and will surely be victimized again by Bush-Robinson. Of course she has the discretion to impose whatever sentence she deems appropriate, but she certainly did nothing to make our community any safer by the sentence she handed down. Not only are the people of Kershaw County disgusted by our criminal justice system, people everywhere have had it. This is not an isolated incident. On a regular basis, repeat offenders get a slap on the wrist and are released back into our communities by bleeding heart judges.”