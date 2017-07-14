Four Charged with Making Meth

On July 13, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators arrested Brent Allen Richardson (25) who lives on Oak Ridge Church Rd. in Kershaw, SC; Jeffery Lewis Hopkins (27) who lives on Oak Ridge Church Rd. Kershaw, SC; Donna Louise Bennett (37) who lives on Oak Ridge Church Rd. Kershaw; and Robin A. Ruotolo (28) who lives on Etters Lane in Cassatt, SC and charged all with manufacturing methamphetamine. Hopkins was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Donna Bennett

The investigation into this meth lab began in June 2017 following a traffic stop in which deputies seized precursor chemicals used in the making of methamphetamine. The investigation continued when KCSO patrol officers responded to a call at the Oak Ridge Church Rd. address where they discovered two one pot meth labs as well as more chemicals and equipment used to make meth. Narcotics investigators were called to the scene, but did not make any arrests at that time as they needed to further the investigation. A hazmat crew was called to the scene to clean up the toxic waste produced by manufacturing methamphetamine.

Jeffery Hopkins

Over the period of about two weeks, narcotics investigators conducted interviews and checked different records to tie up the investigation. Investigators were able to determine that all four suspects were involved in the manufacturing of the methamphetamine and obtained arrest warrants for them. All four were located at the same place and at the same time on June 13, 2017 and were arrested on those warrants. They were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Brent Richards

Brent Richardson has previously been arrested for driving under suspension, grand larceny, burglary, failure to stop for a blue light, domestic violence and giving false information.

Robin Ruotolo

Jeffery Hopkins has previously been arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, DUI and breach of peace.

Donna Bennett has no prior criminal record.

Robin Ruotolo has been arrested for child endangerment and criminal mischief from New Jersey.