Families able to register students online with web-based system

Families in the Kershaw County School District can fill out their children’s school registration materials online using a web-based system now available at www.kcsdschools.net (look for the registration link) and should plan to attend Registration Day next week.

“We’ve had a great response to the online registration system,” said Kershaw County School District Superintendent Frank Morgan. “Families appreciate the easy method to provide their information for the new school year. We’re pleased to have this available in both English and Spanish.”

Morgan said completing the online registration process prior to Registration Day will save families a significant amount of time on that day. If the online registration process is not completed prior to attending Registration Day, families will have to complete it at school that day.

Families of all students—both new and returning—should attend Registration Day, which is Wednesday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m. for elementary and middle schools.

High School Registration Days are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. as follows:

Camden High: July 26-27 (all grades both days)

Continuous Learning Center: July 26 (all grades)

Lugoff-Elgin High: July 26 (9th grade registration, orientation & tours); July 27 (10th-12th graders)

North Central High: July 26 (9th grade registration & tours); July 27 (grades 10-12)

All families will be required to provide a current (two months or less) utility bill (electric or water) that contains the student’s address at Registration Day.

Families of returning students—including families who completed their Kindergarten students’ initial enrollment this spring—will receive a “Snapcode” this week to complete the online registration process.

Families of students who are new to the school district should contact their student’s school to set up an appointment and will receive further instructions on how to register online once the student’s initial enrollment is complete. For the initial enrollment appointment, families need to bring: a copy of the child’s birth certificate, the child’s South Carolina Certificate of Immunization, a parent/guardian’s valid South Carolina driver’s license, a tax document with the current and correct address, a check stub with the current and correct address, either a mortgage or lease agreement or legally notarized documentation from the landlord and a current (two months or less) utility bill (electric or water) that contains the student’s address. A child’s registration will not be complete without this documentation.

Families can also complete applications for free and reduced priced meals online. An application for free/reduced meal benefits must be submitted each school year and doing the paperwork online before school starts helps speed up the notification process.

Again this school year, a fee schedule has been implemented due to reduced local and state revenue. Fees will be assessed according to a student’s meal status as stated below:

Fee Reduced Free Elementary School Students Incidental Fee $30 $9 $0 SEAGUL (Gifted Program) $25 $7.50 $0 Middle School Students Incidental Fee $30 $9 $0 SEAGUL (Gifted Program) $25 $7.50 $0 *Athletics $25/sport $25/sport $25/sport High School Students Incidental Fee $30 $9 $0 *Athletics $50/sport $50/sport $50/sport **Technology Fee (Rising 9th & new students) $25 $25 $25 Parking $60 $60 $60

* Athletic Fee: Middle school students will pay a maximum of $50 for sports participation, and high school students will pay a maximum of $100 for sports participation.

** Technology Fee: Only paid by rising 9th graders and new students. (Current 10th-12th graders have already paid this one-time fee.)

Families who are unable to attend Registration Day should contact their school’s office prior to Aug. 17, the first day of school for students.