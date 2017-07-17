Career Criminal Arrested Following Vehicle and Foot Chase

On July 14, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Terrence Demetrice Hall (38) who lives on Bluff Rd. Cassatt, SC and charged him with failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest, driving under suspension (2nd), possession with intent to distribute cocaine (3rd and subsequent offense) and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

“For fear of sounding like a broken record, once again we have a man who has made a career as a criminal, committing numerous violent crimes and drug offenses, running from a deputy in his car and on foot,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “It seems that this has become the new norm. Hall should be denied bond as he is a flight risk (he fled) and he is a danger to the community. If he is found guilty of these new crimes, a judge needs to see to it that he is taken off the street and out of our communities.”

At about 2:15PM on July 14, 2017 Kershaw County 911 Dispatch advised that an individual had call 911 saying that he had just repossessed an automobile and was being chased by someone driving a gray Chevy Tahoe down I-20 in Kershaw County. As the situation progressed down I-20, both vehicles exited the interstate at US 601. A grey Chevy Tahoe which was being driven by a man later identified as Terrence Hall exited I-20 and totally disregarded the stop sign as it got onto US 601 heading into Lugoff.

A responding deputy who witnessed the event activated his blue lights and siren in order to get Hall to stop, but Hall continued to flee down US 601 as he headed toward US 1. Hall eventually came to a stop in the vicinity of Commerce Drive.

The deputy approached the vehicle which was operated by Hall and occupied by another male passenger. Hall gave an excuse to the deputy as to why he was driving like he was and when asked for his drivers license neither Hall nor the other passenger had a drivers license with them. When the deputy ran a DMV check on both subjects, both came back under suspension, Terrence Hall for numerous narcotics arrests.

As the deputy was about to exit his patrol car to go back and talk with Hall, Terrence Hall fled on foot across US 601 into a wooded area. The deputy was able to chase Hall down and take him into custody. After the deputy transported Hall to the Kershaw County Detention Center he returned to the area where the foot chase had occurred. Following the footprints, the deputy located several baggies containing pills and narcotics for which Hall was charged.

Hall has an extensive criminal record to include arrests for armed robbery, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, trafficking in crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, receiving stolen goods, violation of ABC law, manufacturing crack cocaine (multiple offenses), possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, littering, giving false information, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to appear (in court), sale of cocaine base, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a stolen pistol, simple possession of marijuana (multiple offenses), driving under suspension, assault and battery with intent to kill and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.