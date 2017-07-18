KCSO Warns People to Be on the Lookout for Counterfeit Bills

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is warning folks to be aware of counterfeit money being passed in Kershaw County.  The sheriff’s office posted a message on its Facebook page that in the past few weeks local merchants in the Lugoff area have received several counterfeit $20 bills.  The bills are described as being of decent quality.  The serial number on all of the bills is MA 7 8 0 0 7 1 4 2 B.  The bills do not have the imbedded stripes.  If you receive one of the bills you should try and get a description of the person passing them and then contact 9-1-1 dispatch who will then send a deputy to take a report.  The U.S. secret service has received reports of the counterfeit bills.

