Teen Drowns at Lake Wateree Thursday Afternoon

A drowning at Lake Wateree Thursday afternoon. Kershaw county coroner David west says that fifteen year old Muhammad Abdul-Qawee of Columbia drowned when his kayak flipped over at about 1:30 Thursday afternoon. The body was recovered just before three o’clock Thursday afternoon by the Kershaw County Rescue Squad. Two people were in the kayak when it flipped and the other person came to the surface. Abdul-Qawee was wearing a floatation device but the device came off of him. He was at the lake with Mission Hope Foundation Summer Camp. West says the incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Dept. Of Natural Resources.