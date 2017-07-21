One Dead in Early Morning Accident on I-20 in Kershaw County

A North Carolina  man is being charged in connection with an accident that took place around three o’clock Friday morning onI-20 in Kershaw County and claimed the life of a passenger in his truck.  36 year old Bruce Clark is being charged with Felony D.U.I. with Death and Felony D.U.I. The accident took on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile marker 87.  According to the South Carolina Highway patrol Clark was parked in a lane onI-20 with his lights off when another car hit the rear of his truck.  That car was then hit by a tractor/trailer truck.  The driver of that car was transported to Palmetto Richland Hospital in Columbia.  The identity of the passenger in Clark’s truck who was killed has not been released.

