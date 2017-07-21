Alert Deputy and Vehicle Pursuit Leads to Seizure of Thousands of Pills from Pharmacy Break-in

On June 21, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Neil Trammell (28) who lives in Union, SC and Trevor Wilson (21) who lives in Sharon, SC following a lengthy vehicle pursuit through neighborhoods off of Wildwood Lane in Kershaw County. Trammell, the driver, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking in an illegal drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Wilson was charged with trafficking in an illegal drug, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Joshua Trammell

“This was and still is a very high manpower intensive investigation that once again resulted in the arrest of at least 2 of the 3 men with extensive criminal records,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews.” It remains to be seen what other charges will be forthcoming.”

On the afternoon of June 21,2017, a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigator was driving in the area of Smyrna Rd. near Wildwood Lane when he observed a black Kia Rio being driven by Trammel. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle after the driver committed several traffic violations.

Neil Trammell

Instead of stopping, Trammell increased his speed and fled. Other KCSO units responded to the chase which led through the yards of several residences. During the pursuit deputies observed packages being thrown out of the driver’s side of the vehicle. The deputies eventually were able to stop the Kia. A subsequent search of both Wilson and Trammell as well as the recovery of the packages thrown out during the chase resulted in the charges levied against both men.

On the following day, KCSO narcotics deputies were notified by Newberry County law enforcement that Trammell and Wilson were both suspects in a pharmacy break-in in Newberry County in which thousands of dosage units of controlled drugs were stolen. KCSO investigators worked with the Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Whitmire Police Department in their investigation of the pharmacy break-in. As a result of this investigation law enforcement executed a search warrant at Trevor Wilson’s residence in Sharon, SC where they recovered several thousand pills believed to have been stolen in the Newberry pharmacy break-in.

Over the next several weeks, KCSO narcotics investigators learned that Trammell and Wilson had stashed a large amount of the stolen drugs somewhere in Kershaw County. On July 20, 2017 KCSO narcotics investigators located and seized upwards of 10,000 pills and capsules as well as 2 handguns and other evidence linking this to the Newberry County pharmacy break-in. Subsequent to the discovery of these items, KCSO narcotics agents arrested Neil Trammell’s brother, Joshua Travis Trammell (27), who lives on Hemlock Trail in Lugoff, SC and charged him with trafficking in illegal drugs. Other charges are pending on all three and this investigation is ongoing.

Joshua Trammell has been previously arrested for simple assault and battery, public drunk, numerous narcotics charges, safecracking, accessory after the fact of a felony, petty larceny, malicious injury to personal property, criminal domestic violence, public disorderly conduct, open container of beer or wine, grand larceny, burglary (3rd degree), resisting arrest, burglary (2nd degree), DUI, inflict great bodily injury upon a child, driving under suspension and shoplifting.

Neil Trammell has previously been arrested for burglary (2nd degree), malicious injury to real property, petty larceny, purse snatching, grand larceny, public disorderly conduct, trespassing, entering premises after warning, parole revocation, burglary (multiple offenses), assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to personal property.

Trevor Wilson has previously been arrested for possession of marijuana and distribution of crack cocaine.