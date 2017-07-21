Columbia Man Killed Friday Afternoon in Motorcycle Accident

A Columbia man was killed Friday afternoon in a motorcycle accident. Kershaw County Coroner David West said that shortly after four o’clock 35 year old Bryan Michael Chubb lost control of his motorcycle on White Pond Road and Smithfield Circle. West said he ran off the road and was elected from his bike. West says Chubb was transported by Kershaw County E.M.S. to KershawHealth where he was pronounced dead on arrival. West said he was not wearing a helmet and had suffered massive head and body trauma.