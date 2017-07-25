KCSD, Sonic & Fred’s partner to provide needy students with school supplies; community urged to “Fill a Bus”

As students get ready for a new school year, the cost of school supplies makes it difficult for some families to purchase needed items.

This year, Sonic of Lugoff and Camden and Fred’s Pharmacy customers can help with that need for Kershaw County families through the “Fill A Bus” campaign which starts July 31 and runs through Aug. 5.

“We have great community support for our schools,” said Kershaw County School District Superintendent Frank Morgan. “We appreciate Sonic and Fred’s leading this campaign and making it easy for customers to drop off school supplies at their sites. All types of school supplies are helpful, but especially pencils, notebooks and paper.”

Sonic in both Lugoff and Camden and Fred’s will have bins inside their locations to collect school supplies for a week starting July 31. Persons dropping off supplies at both Sonic locations during the week will receive a special coupon, and Fred’s will have free refreshments for customers on Aug. 5.

“This is a great way to support the youth in our community,” said Sonic Owner Kevin Wilburn. “We hope to get a good response from our customers so that we can fill a bus with supplies.”

Fred’s Manager Jim Bradshaw agreed. “It’s important to give all students a good start to the school year. We’re glad to help make that possible.”

To show appreciation to persons who donate, representatives from each of the 20 Kershaw County School District schools will serve as Sonic Celebrity Car Hops and Fred’s Pharmacy Greeters Saturday, Aug. 5 on the following schedule:

Sonic: Lugoff

Blaney Elementary School 11 a.m. to noon Doby’s Mill Elementary School noon to 1 p.m. Stover Middle School 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Lugoff Elementary School 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wateree Elementary School 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lugoff-Elgin Middle School 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lugoff-Elgin High School 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sonic: Camden

Camden Elementary School 11 a.m. to noon Jackson School noon to 1 p.m. Pine Tree Hill Elementary School 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Continuous Learning Center 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ATEC 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Camden Middle School 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Camden High School 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fred’s Pharmacy