School Superintendent Says Purchase of Scoreboard for Zemp Stadium a Good Business Decision

Dr. Frank Morgan, Kershaw County School Superintendent says the decision to loan the funds for the purchase of a new video scoreboard at Camden High makes good business sense and will produce revenue for the school district. There has been controversy recently over the decision by the school district to upfront the funds for the purchase of a refurbished scoreboard for Zemp Stadium but Morgan says the old scoreboard needed to be replaced. Morgan says that the board will be paid off with revenue produced by selling advertising on the scoreboard. Morgan says that in the past the district has provided upfront funds to schools for the purchase of activity buses at all three high schools and band buses at Lugoff-Elgin high schools and that those funds have been repaid.