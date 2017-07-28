10 Arrested in Kershaw County Prostitution in Sting

On two evenings in the month of July 2017, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted prostitution stings at different locations in Kershaw County. Undercover female deputies were utilized in the operation, using motel rooms that were equipped with audio and video recording equipment with surveillance to document what was said during the encounters. The below listed individuals were arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution:

Joevon Everett (27) who lives in East Camden, SC Quenton Minger (24) who lives in Ridgeway, SC Kerry Taylor (44) who lives in Columbia, SC Isaias Vazquez (25) who lives in West Columbia, SC Daniel Gary (32) who lives in Camden, SC Travis Huggins (27) who lives in Ridgeway, SC Charles McAfee (53) who lives in Bloomington, Illinois Jason Kornegay (27) who lives in Lugoff, SC Malik Bradley (35) who lives in Ridgeway, SC Stephen Leaird (43) who lives in Camden, SC

Malik Bradley was also charged with possession of cocaine and Daniel Gary was charged with possession of marijuana. The penalty for soliciting prostitution is a maximum of 30 days in jail and a $465.00 fine.

“Although prostitution is not real high on our priority list, when we receive information on it being a problem we will address it,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Those who are involved in this activity need to know that we will not turn a blind eye to it.”