MCCU Breaks Ground for New Lugoff Facility

Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Lugoff location of Mid Carolina Credit Union took place Tuesday morning. Scott Conley, C.E.O. of Mid Carolina says the new building will include a branch of M.C.C.U., administrative offices and a call centre. Conley says that the new building is needed because of a need for additional space. And conley says the new facility will be a big addition to the community. Conley says the new Mid Carolina Credit Union building by late summer or early fall of 2018. The New facility will be located on Highway One in Lugoff.