Speaking For and Against Zemp Stadium Scoreboard at School Board Meeting

Tuesday evening folks turned out at the meeting of the Kershaw County School Board to speak both in favor of and against the new Jumbo-Tron scoreboard recently installed at Zemp Stadium in Camden. Some saying the new scoreboard doesn’t make fiscal sense while others argued that the business community will not support it by purchasing advertising. Among those saying it doesn’t make sense was vic dabney. Other speakers saying that the new scoreboard will be a financial success. Bryce McCoy, a Camden High parent saying that the new scoreboard is an investment in the community. Camden high football coach brain Rimpf saying he thinks the Jumbro-Tron will add to the excitement of football games at Zemp Stadium. Recently the school district agreed to loan the funds for the purchase of the scoreboard to Camden High. Those funds would be paid back over a number of years. Mara Jones, former chair of the Kershaw County School board saying during public comment that in the past funds have been loaned to Camden and Lugoff-Elgin high schools for the purchase of activity buses.