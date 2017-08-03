Fill A Bus with school supplies on Saturday

Sonic employees Philippe Gentry (far left) and David Anderson (far right) join Jackson School students (l to r) Kyree Glee, Mahkis Weathers and Mahkel Dickerson, Lugoff-Elgin Middle School student Rachel Snell and Wateree Elementary student Parker Snell to encourage persons to participate in this week’s Fill A Bus campaign. Persons can drop off school supplies at the Sonic locations in Lugoff and Camden as well as Fred’s Pharmacy in Camden through Saturday, Aug. 5.

To show appreciation to persons who donate, representatives from each of the 20 Kershaw County School District schools will serve as Sonic Celebrity Car Hops and Fred’s Pharmacy Greeters Saturday, Aug. 5 on the following schedule:

Sonic: Lugoff

Blaney Elementary School 11 a.m. to noon Doby’s Mill Elementary School noon to 1 p.m. Stover Middle School 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Lugoff Elementary School 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wateree Elementary School 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lugoff-Elgin Middle School 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lugoff-Elgin High School 5 p.m to 6 p.m.

Sonic: Camden

Camden Elementary School 11 a.m. to noon Jackson School noon to 1 p.m. Pine Tree Hill Elementary School 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Continuous Learning Center 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ATEC 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Camden Middle School 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Camden High School 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fred’s Pharmacy