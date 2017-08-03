Three Arrested for Breaking into Cars and Home

On August 1, 2017 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ethan Kane Hanselman (19) whose last known address is on Broad Street in Camden; Marshall Marlin Minich (17) who lives on Sunnyhill Drive in Camden; and Thomas McNeill Rose (18) who lives on Sarsfield Ave. in Camden and charged them all with 5 counts of breaking into an auto and one count of burglary (3rd degree) and one count of possession of a schedule II narcotic. Hanselman was also charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Ethan Kane Hanselman

“These three young men are starting off their lives on the wrong foot. Their criminal records right now are somewhat minor,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “They need a major attitude adjustment before they end up like so many young men we catch who have extensive criminal records and who spend their lives in and out of prison.”

Marshall Marlin Minich, Jr.

Shortly after midnight on August 1, 2017 a citizen who lives in a subdivision in Lugoff was monitoring his surveillance system when he observed a vehicle pull up in a neighbor’s driveway and three white males exit the vehicle. One of the men came to his home and attempted to enter his vehicles which were parked out front. When the man was unsuccessful, he moved on to other residences, some under the view of surveillance cameras.

Thomas McNeill Rose V

The alert resident observed the three men going back and forth to the car in which they arrived, putting items inside the car. When the vehicle, occupied by the same three men left, the citizen called Kershaw County 911 Dispatch and alerted them to what he had seen. Responding deputies viewed the video surveillance and alerted other deputies to the description of the vehicle.

At about 1:00am, a Kershaw County deputy located the suspect vehicle at the gas pumps of the Circle K on US1 in Lugoff. Two white males, later identified as Rose and Minich, were inside the vehicle. Hanselman was inside the Circle K store. Deputies ultimately questioned the three men after observing stolen property inside their vehicle. Hanselman was brought out of the store and admitted to stashing a stolen pistol in a trash can inside the store.

All three men were placed under arrest at this time. They have subsequently admitted to breaking into at least 5 vehicles from which they stole items. They advised investigators that they had broken into numerous other vehicles from which they did not steal anything. A number of the break-ins occurred in the City of Camden and the Camden Police Department was advised and is investigating those break-ins. The burglary (3) charge was the result of a break-in to a garage attached to a dwelling in Lugoff.

All three men were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where they remain in jail awaiting bond hearings.

Minich has previously been arrested for DUI and possession of beer/wine by a minor.

Rose has previously been arrested for possession of marijuana and breaking into an auto.

Hanselman has previously been arrested for public disorderly conduct.