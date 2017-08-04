Armstrong named South Carolina Strength Coach of the Year

LEHS Activities Director and Head Football Coach Matt Campbell (left) presents LEHS Assistant Activities Director and Strength and Conditioning Coach Dr. Mike Armstrong with a plaque recognizing his state honor. Armstrong received a ring for being named SC Strength Coach of the Year.

Lugoff-Elgin High School (LEHS) athletes have realized that they were fortunate to have the expertise of Mike Armstrong as their strength and conditioning coach, but now the rest of the state recognizes that too.

Last week, Armstrong was named the South Carolina Strength Coach of the Year by the SC Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) and the SC High School Strength Coaches at the SCACA All-Sports Clinic in Charleston. Armstrong was a finalist for the award after being named the Regon Four-AAAA Strength Coach of the Year.

“Over the past two years, Dr. Armstrong has completely changed the culture of the strength training at LEHS,” said Kershaw County School District Superintendent Frank Morgan. “His hard work has resulted in numerous competition awards for the athletes involved and is making a difference in the success of the entire athletic program at LEHS.”

As the school’s head strength and conditioning coach, Armstrong is responsible for LEHS athletes’ weight training and teaches weight training classes during the school year. He is also the school’s assistant activities director. Under his leadership, 33 LEHS athletes met or exceeded the state qualifying minimum in the spring 2017 Region 15 qualifying meet. Of the 20 weight classes at the event, LEHS athletes won 15.

Armstrong has 27 years of coaching and teaching experience at both the high school and collegiate levels. He received a scholarship to play football for the University of South Carolina (USC), lettering in 1987 and 1988, while earning a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education. He earned a Master of Education from USC and a doctoral degree in education from the United States Sports Academy. In 2002-03, he was named the AFLAC National Assistant Coach of the Year.