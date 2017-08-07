Revolutionary Run Half Marathon Welcomes Sponsors

The Historic Camden Foundation announces sponsor opportunities for the Revolutionary Run Half Marathon on September 23, 2017. Still eight weeks away, this first annual event has already seen better than average registration rates, with runners coming from all over the tri-state area.

“This is an exciting new event and there are so many ways for the community to get involved,” said Halie Brazier, executive director at Historic Camden. “You do not want to miss being a part of it!”

Race Director Phil Elliott says a training group that includes runners from all over the Columbia Metro area has already begun weekly Saturday morning runs in town.

“You’re going to see a lot more folks in town, trying out parts of the race course as they prepare for the Revolutionary Run,” Elliot explained. “This event is bringing a lot of attention to Camden, among the running community.”

Brazier gave special thanks to businesses and organizations who have already committed their support, including the City of Camden, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, Graham Realty, Van Horn Insurance, Aberdeen Catery, First Palmetto Bank, Merrill Lynch, NBSC, Kershaw Health and media sponsor Camden Media Group.

There is still availability for businesses to lend their support as sponsors at all levels, namely as a presenting sponsor. Sponsorship levels include logo placement on race shirts and other materials, as well as the option to display company banners during the event. Other benefits include complimentary race entries, additional display rights and first right of refusal for future events. There is also the opportunity to sponsor water stations throughout the half marathon course.

“As a sponsor of the Revolutionary Run Half Marathon, you are cordially invited to the special Packet Pick-Up happy hour event the night before at the newly renovated McCaa’s Tavern at Historic Camden,” Brazier said.

Sponsors are also welcome at the post-race event on the grounds of Historic Camden, and are invited to participate in the awards ceremony.

Brazier added that proceeds from this event will go toward Historic Camden’s maintenance, preservation, and management of the organization’s 107 acres of historic structures and the recently-acquired 476-acre Camden Battlefield and Longleaf Pine Preserve, 8 miles north of the city.

For more information about sponsoring this “historic” event, please call race headquarters at Historic Camden at 803-432-9841 or email halie@historiccamden.org. Volunteers are also needed on race day, at crossings and turns, water stations and at the finish line. Volunteers are the key to making this race safe and enjoyable to those running. Sign up via the Revolutionary Run event page at www.historiccamden.org. Follow all race developments on Facebook @revrunsc.