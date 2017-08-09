County Council Votes to Form Committee to Look Into Emergency Response

Kershaw County Council voted Tuesday evening to form a committee to look into ways of improving emergency services in Kershaw County. The move was in response to the recent death of five year old Easton Flowers in a vehicle fire. It took some thirteen minutes for volunteer fire crews to respond. The Lugoff Fire Dept. Was not dispatched to the scene because of a county policy to dispatch volunteer crews first. Council voted to form a committee that will look into ways of improving emergency response throughout the county and possibly develop a referendum proposal for additional funding that could go on the ballot next year. All of the measures passed county council with a unanimous vote.