Senior Citizens Can Attend School-Sponsored Events Free

Kershaw County citizens age 65 years or older can receive lifetime Golden Circle passes that allow them to attend school-sponsored activities or athletic events free of charge. The passes are good from year to year. Admission to athletic playoffs is not included.

“The support of our senior community members is something that we value in our schools,” said Kershaw County School District Superintendent Frank Morgan. “We offer these free passes in an effort to help them feel welcome and appreciated.”

Golden Circle passes are available at all three high schools—Camden High, Lugoff-Elgin High and North Central High. Interested persons should contact the main office at each school for more information. (Camden High: 425-8930; Lugoff-Elgin High: 438-3481 and North Central High: 432-9858).