Max Ford, Former Chairman of Kershaw County Council Passes Away

A former chairman of Kershaw County Council passed away Tuesday afternoon. Max Ford served as interim council chairman from June through December of 2010. Ford was also a member of county council representing district six for six years before retiring in 2006. Before returning to Camden 1979 to become president of Midlands Printing worked in journalism for The State newspaper and United Press International. He also worked on the Washington staffs of Congressman Mendel Davis and Senator Ernest Hollings.