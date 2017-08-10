Volunteer at the Revolutionary Run Half Marathon September 23rd

All members of the Greater Camden community are invited to step out and support runners making their way through town during the Revolutionary Run Half Marathon on September 23, 2017. The event will benefit the Historic Camden Foundation.

From seasoned marathoners to inspired first-timers, this event has attracted runners from across the tristate area.

“For many of the race participants, this will be their first time experiencing the historic districts of our town,” said Halie Brazier, executive director at Historic Camden. “We are in need of volunteers to ensure that every runner has a safe and enjoyable race!”

Race Director Phil Elliott says volunteers will be needed to direct runners along the course as it winds into the Hobkirk’s Hill and Kendall Mill Districts and then back down through Downtown and into the Colonial District of Camden, where the start/finish line is located on Bull Street.

“We will have police and other officials at major traffic intersections,” Elliot explained. “But there are plenty of places along the course where volunteers are needed to make sure runners know which way to go and get that extra word of encouragement along the way.”

Brazier added that volunteers are also needed to operate water and food stations along the course and at the post-race event.

There is still availability for businesses to support the event as sponsors at all levels, as well.

Proceeds from this event will go toward Historic Camden’s maintenance, preservation, and management of the organization’s 107 acres of historic structures and the recently-acquired 476-acre Camden Battlefield and Longleaf Pine Preserve, 8 miles north of the city.

For more information about volunteering at this “historic” event, sign up via the Revolutionary Run event page at www.historiccamden.org or call 803-432-9841. Follow all race developments on Facebook @revrunsc.