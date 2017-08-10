Two Drug Dealers Sentenced to Prison Terms

During the week of August 7th 2017, Anthony C. Davis (37) from Camden, SC and Sylvester R. Johnson (34) were sentenced to 9 years and 14 years respectively for trafficking in cocaine and/or crack cocaine.

Anthony C. Davis

“Drug abuse is the common thread in almost all of the crimes we deal with. These men sold drugs in our community. They were caught and now will face prison,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Drug dealing is not a victimless crime as some would argue. Anyone with a family member who is addicted to drugs of any kind will tell you that they and their loved one are definitely victims.”

Sylvester R. Johnson

On June 24, 2016 Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle that Sylvester Johnson was driving as it left a residence where drug sales were taking place. Deputies recovered just under an ounce of cocaine that Johnson had thrown on the ground following the stop. Johnson was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine (3rd offense).

On July 15, 2016 KCSO narcotics investigators executed a search warrant on Anthony Davis’ apartment in the City of Camden after a month long investigation. During the course of that search deputies found 53 grams of crack cocaine and 16 grams of cocaine. Davis was arrested and charged with trafficking in crack cocaine and cocaine as well as possession with intent to distribute both drugs within proximity to a school.

On August 8, 2017 Anthony Davis was found guilty on all charges following a jury trial and sentenced to 9 years incarceration by Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman. Davis had previously been arrested in the State of New Jersey for numerous felony drug offenses.

On August 9, 2017 Sylvester Johnson pled guilty to trafficking cocaine (2nd offense) for which he received a negotiated sentence of 14 years. Johnson has previously been arrested for possession of beer by person under 21, assault and battery with intent to kill, distribution of crack cocaine, simple assault, failure to appear (numerous counts), narcotics violations (numerous counts), public disorderly conduct and driving under suspension.