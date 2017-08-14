URGENT::Eclipse Glasses from Blythewood Chamber & Eye Love in Camden Recalled

The solar eclipse glasses distributed by the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce and Eye Love in Camden are being recalled. The 5,000 pairs of glasses were purchased by a Chamber of Commerce member, but they were not manufactured by one of the five NASA certified companies. American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical and TSE 17 are companies whose solar glasses can be trusted. NASA also says the AstroSolar Silver/Gold lensed glasses by Baader Planetarium are okay to use. Anyone who picked up a pair of these glasses are urged to return them by the Chamber and Eye Love Cares Clinic for safety reasons. A link with the list of places you can return the glasses is included below. Eye Love also suggests visiting NASA and AAS’ websites for more information about safely viewing the solar eclipse next Monday.

