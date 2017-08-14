Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County has an Interim Director

The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County has announced Rose Sheheen as interim director. The decision comes after former director of ten years, Kristin Cobb, accepted a position in the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Sheheen is a former school teacher, principal and assistant superintendent, as well as a respected citizen of Camden. Current FAC Board Chair, Boyd Black, says having Sheheen,”..ensures steady, experienced and capable leadership.” Sheheen will remain the director until a full-time replacement has been chosen.

