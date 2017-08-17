Three in Stolen Car Charged with Trafficking Meth Following Vehicle and Foot Pursuit

On the afternoon of August 16th, 2017, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Michael Lee Dotson (33), Maurice Actona Williams (31) and Kayla Koumas (26) on charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, trafficking methamphetamine, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and malicious injury to personal property.

“Drugs, drugs, drugs. The common thread in just about every issue we deal with is drugs and people who are on them,” said Sheriff Jim Mathews. “People who are normal and rational do abnormal and irrational things when they are on drugs. Drug dealing is not a victim-less crime as some would have us believe.”

Investigators recovered just under 20 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and $400 in cash. All three suspects were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center.

