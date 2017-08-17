VisionKershaw 2030 Earns SCAC’s Honorable Mention

VisionKershaw 2030 earned an honorable mention award from the South Carolina Association of Counties for their work in the economy, development of the county and infrastructure, education and health. Mr Mike Conley and Vic Carpenter accepted the award on behalf of County citizens — a two year effort to set the azimuth for all County activities and a Vision that garnered national awards in 2016.

Julian Burns Chairman had this to say: “Vic and Mike and all those contributing to KC 2030 win this award. It is now being used state-wide by other Counties as THE model for County planning. It is already paying in big wins in economic development and education and land use. Counties as far away as Greenville and Charleston have patterned their efforts on ours. Congratulations to the County staff.”