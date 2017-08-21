Kershaw County Views Total Solar Eclipse

Folks in Kershaw County and the midlands of South Carolina saw something Monday that has not been seen in North America for almost a hundred years- a total eclipse of the sun visible across much of the country. A number of gatherings and eclipse parties took place around Kershaw county. Eclipse conditions started shortly after one Monday afternoon and the total eclipse took place shortly before three with eclipse conditions ending just after four o’clock Monday afternoon. The total eclipse portion lasting for what seemed only like a few moments- then it was gone. Before and after the eclipse heavy traffic in both Camden and Lugoff made up of visitors who came to view the once in a lifetime event.