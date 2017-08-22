Three Kershaw County School Board Members Honored

Pictured l to r: Blackmon, McDonald, Smith and Kershaw County School District Superintendent Dr. Frank Morgan

Three Kershaw County School Board members were honored Tuesday for reaching a new level in the SC School Boards Association’s (SCSBA) Boardmanship Institute, which offers a year-round training curriculum to help board members develop skills and stay abreast of state and national education issues.

The board’s two newest board members—Dr. James Smith and Todd McDonald—each earned 25 points this year and received a certificate for reaching Level 1 from SCSBA. Chairman Ron Blackmon earned 200 points over the past few years for Level 4 and was given a certificate and pin with a blue stone.

Board members can achieve up to six levels of recognition by earning points that are accrued annually from July through June for participation in statewide conferences and training.

The three board members are among 147 statewide who are being recognized this year for reaching a new level.