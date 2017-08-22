KCSD Parent Portal Reopened

The Kershaw County School District (KCSD) has reopened its PowerSchool Parent Portal, an online system for parents to view their students’ attendance and grades, and updated its mobile app to also include this real-time information.

“The portal is a great way for families to keep up with their students’ academic progress,” said KCSD Superintendent Frank Morgan. “Last school year, we averaged over 1,350 log ins a day. It’s a great tool, and we’re pleased to have the same real-time information on our mobile app now too.”

Morgan said that last school year, the grade and student attendance information was updated once or twice daily on the mobile app, but the new format allows parents to see the same information as they would when they access Parent Portal on a desktop. “As soon as a grade is entered into a teacher’s gradebook, the parent can see the up-to-date information.”

Parent Portal can be accessed via any school website or the district’s website at www.kcsdschools.net. Parents who used the system last school year will use their same username and password information this school year. New parents or parents who did not use the system last school year can sign up at their children’s schools.

KCSD’s free mobile app is available for Android and Apple devices. Download it by searching for “Kershaw County School District” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store To access the Parent Portal on the KCSD mobile app, parents will need KCSD’s code, which is CQQZ.

“Another improvement that we’ve made this year is that parents sign in to the Parent Portal on the mobile app the same way that they do on a desktop,” Morgan said “We think this will help alleviate confusion.”

In addition to current averages in each class, the online system contains grades for individual assignments. Parents can also e-mail teachers directly from the system. Attendance for elementary students is recorded on a daily basis while middle and high school students’ attendance is recorded for every class. The State Department of Education has revised its attendance codes. Parents can find a legend in the portal to explain the new codes.

KCSD middle and high school students will receive their own log ins to the portal this month.