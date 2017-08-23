Lugoff Firefighters Train in Mid Carolina Credit Union Donated Warehouses

Firefighters from Lugoff Fire-Rescue were able to perform live fire training drills for several months in old storage warehouses on US Highway 1 South given to the department for training thanks to a donation by Mid Carolina Credit Union. The warehouses were to be demolished but were donated instead to firefighters for the training until construction preparation was to begin. The site will become the new Mid Carolina Credit Union Lugoff Branch for a new two-story, 12,000-square-foot Main Office with an expected completion date of August 2018. Lugoff firefighters were able to conduct many job-specific functions during training scenarios that cannot normally be performed on existing buildings due to the damage left behind. Crews were able to replicate realistic fire scenarios using training smoke and live fire drills. These skills included: roof ventilation operations, firefighter survival and rescue of downed firefighters, fire behavior and situational awareness drills, building construction and how it relates to fire behavior, realistic rescue and fire attack scenarios put into multiple exercises, conducted fire attack and ventilation tactics and how fire flow paths are determined, practiced real-time firefighter accountability, live study of firefighting gear technology and the effects fire exposure, wall breaching, defensive fire attack operations, thermal imaging use, and proper fire hose deployment.

“Our community is counting on us to be a well-trained and ready workforce for fire and rescue operations in Lugoff. Since we also participate in the SC Firefighter Mobilization Program, we can be deployed anywhere in the state for a major fire or disaster; as our past deployments have proven. This type of realistic training with live fire and live drills allows our personnel the closest experience to real emergencies but in a controlled environment. This training better prepares our crews for responses in our community and across this state. We are privileged that Mid Carolina Credit Union has provided us these warehouses to conduct these incredibly beneficial drills to keep our skills sharp and ready. We sincerely appreciate Mid Carolina’s kind donation and for thinking of us before demolition would begin allowing our crews to conduct these drills. Our residents, businesses, and industry all benefit from such kindness and thoughtfulness” Lugoff Fire-Rescue Chief Dennis Ray stated.

“Mid Carolina Credit Union values the efforts of Kershaw County’s first responders. We are happy to assist [Lugoff Fire’s] Chief Ray in his efforts to elevate the training of his staff thus enhancing their ability to safely serve the community” Mid Carolina Credit Union CEO Scott Conley stated about crews utilizing the old warehouses for training.