Helping Nic Furness Battle Cancer

The community of Elgin, family and friends of Nic Furniss encourage the public to attend an event in Potter’s Community Park, located at 2427 Main Street, Elgin, South Carolina 29045 on August 26, 2017 from 6 PM – 9 PM. The event is free to the public, including free parking. Fun activities for the entire family including food, live music, inflatable slide, vendors and much more.

For more information, please visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TeamNicClemsonStrong/ or call Leslie Outen at (803) 427-8022.

Donations at the event welcomed.