Kershaw County School District has high hopes of bridging community with Show Choir

Students at all middle and high schools will have a new extracurricular opportunity this school year with the creation of a Kershaw County School District (KCSD) show choir. According to KCSD Executive Director of Instructional Support Dr. Alisa Taylor, “We anticipate with excitement the development of our district show choir. While the show choir will provide a great opportunity for interested middle and high school students, it will also offer exceptional entertainment events for the community.”

Under the direction of Michael Johnson, Chorus Director at Lugoff-Elgin High School, secondary students can audition to become part of a choral ensemble that combines elements of musical theatre. “Singing, choreography, props and sets add to the experience and provide fun for the members of the choir and the audiences,” Johnson explained. “Show choir is designed to be an after school activity that helps students embrace their artistic creativity, develop vocal ability and build relationships across the county.”

Auditions will be held at each of the three high schools:

Camden High School and Camden Middle School students: Camden High School Auditorium, Tuesday, September 5 th from 4 – 6 p.m.

from 4 – 6 p.m. Lugoff-Elgin High School, Stover Middle School and Lugoff-Elgin Middle School students: Lugoff-Elgin High School Auditorium, Wednesday, September 6 th from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. North Central High School and North Central Middle School students: North Central High School Auditorium, Thursday, September 7th from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Parents and students can get additional show choir information, download an audition information form or sign up for an audition time at http://www.kcsdschools.net/showchoir.

“Our goal is to provide challenging performance opportunities for students,” Taylor said. “We welcome support from community partnerships.”

Persons who have questions or who are interested in being community supporters of the show choir should contact KCSD Instructional Support Facilitator Connie Frith at connie.frith@kcsdschools.net or (803) 425-7712, ext. 1609.