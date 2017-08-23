Derailment in Lugoff Due to Criminal Act

An investigation by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and the C.S.X. railroad police has determined that the derailment of a train in Lugoff on august 5th was due to a criminal act. Authorities are now looking to identify the person or persons who parked a bulldozer on the tracks near Highway 601. The bulldozer caused twelve cars of the eighteen car train and one of two locomotives to derail. there were no injuries in the derailment. C.S.X. is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and C.S.X. are continuing to investigate.