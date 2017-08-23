Ad Hoc Committees Appointed During Meeting of County Council

At Tuesday’s meeting of Kershaw County Council, council chairman Julian Burns appointed two ad hoc committees to study and make recommendations regarding the funding of school resource officers as well as making improvements in the volunteer fire services in Kershaw County. Appointed to the S.R.O. committee was council vice-chairman Sammie Tucker, along with councilmen Al Bozard and Dennis Arledge. Tucker will chair that committee. Appointed to the committee to look into fire service improvements were Ben Connell, Jimmy Jones and Tom Gardner. Connell will chair that committee. Council also approved a resolution to restore the automatic aid agreement in the West Wateree that would dispatch the three nearest volunteer fire departments as well as the Lugoff fire department in the case of structure fires. That resolution passed with a unanimous vote. The ad hoc committees are expected to present their findings sometime in September.