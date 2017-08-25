Branham Announces Candidacy for Sheriff

A former South Carolina highway patrolman, Donald Branham, Thursday announced his candidacy as a Republican for sheriff of Kershaw county. Branham is a lifelong resident of Kershaw County served with the South Carolina highway patrol for twenty-five years. Branham says he wants the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office to engage in community policing and work at stopping crime before it happens. Branham said he would also like to increase the presence of deputies in all parts of Kershaw county. Recently Kershaw county sheriff Jim Matthews announcing that he will not seek a third term as sheriff. The Republican primary will take place in June of 2018.