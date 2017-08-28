Lugoff Firefighters Welcome Kids “Back To School”

As Kershaw County Schools opened its doors to students on Thursday August 17th, 2017, the Lugoff Fire Department was there for the eight year in a row with a fire truck at Lugoff and Wateree Elementary Schools early in the morning as students returned to class. The 77-foot Ladder truck was sent from the Lugoff Fire Headquarters to Wateree Elementary School and the Squad 8 Rescue Truck was sent to Lugoff Elementary School in Lugoff Monday morning as parents and buses brought students back to school on the nervous “first day”.

“It is always great to see kids, some who seemed to be pretty anxious coming through the parking lot, pointing at the fire trucks and waving at us as they drove by. Hopefully we helped ease some of the “butterflies” from that infamous first day back from summer break” said Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray. “We will continue to be a common sight around the Lugoff community, including our schools, so our community members know we really care about their safety”.

The fire department displayed “Welcome Back” banners on the trucks and took time to share with parents and kids before they made their way into school. Some parents came by to thank the firefighters for helping ease the anxiousness of their children as they came back to school. Students and parents look for the trucks to be there on the first day of school each year. “It is great for the students to see our firefighters and trucks at the school to get comfortable around us to prepare for emergencies in the future where we may need to rescue them” Chief Ray stated.

The Lugoff Fire Marshal and members of the department have already toured each of the five schools in the Lugoff Community and completed pre-incident plans with emergency contact procedures checking controlled access procedures for each school for emergency responses. The Department participates in numerous events during each school year with students. The firefighters of Lugoff Fire-Rescue wish all of the students, teachers, and school staff a safe and productive school year and encourage all parents to practice fire safety in the home checking smoke alarms each month.