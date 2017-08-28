Strong new assistant principal at Lugoff-Elgin Middle

The new school year has started with familiar faces in administrative jobs for the Kershaw County School District (KCSD). Cody Strong is the assistant principal at Lugoff-Elgin Middle School (LEMS) while Leigh Abee, Tarolyn Lee and Tammy Small have been named administrative assistants at their schools.

“We are fortunate to have highly talented and skilled employees,” said KCSD Superintendent Frank Morgan. “I’m pleased to see our staff members being given this opportunity for growth in these administrative positions.”

As part of the 2017-18 budget, the Kershaw County School Board added three administrative assistant (AA) positions at the district’s fastest-growing schools. The AAs are part of the school’s administrative team and help with such tasks as discipline, student supervision and test data analysis.

Strong taught social studies at LEMS last year and was slated to be the school’s new administrative assistant but moved into the assistant principal slot when Britt Gardner was named principal for Mt. Pisgah Elementary School. He previously taught at Kelly Mill Middle School and at Rock Hill High School.

He served as a member of the Richland 2 Faculty Advisory Council and was a baseball and swim teach coach while at Rock Hill High. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary education degree from Winthrop University, Strong earned a Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

Abee taught English at Saluda High School for a year and has been an English teacher at Lugoff-Elgin High School (LEHS) since 2007. She was the LEHS English department chair for two years and served as the LEHS focus team leader for the High Schools that Work Curriculum and Instruction Group. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia College and a Master of Arts in Education in Administration and Supervision degree from Southern Wesleyan University.

Lee began her teaching career in Texas and has been an English language arts teacher at several schools in Richland School District 2. She became the Reading Interventionist/Writing Teacher at Stover Middle School in 2013. She has served as the assistant administrator for bus discipline and has been a member of the school’s Curriculum Focus Team. Lee developed and coordinated PEARLS, a mentoring group for girls. She was named Stover’s 2016-17 Reading Teacher of the Year and Longleaf Middle’s 2009-10 Teacher of the Year. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Mississippi State University and Master of Education in School Administration and Educational Specialist in Educational Leadership degrees from Cambridge College.

Small taught in Delaware and Louisiana as well as in Sumter and Hopkins before becoming the literacy interventionist at Lugoff-Elgin Middle School in 2012. She developed and monitored the implementation of the LEMS school literacy plan and has been an integral part of the school’s Response to Intervention team. She was the 2015-16 Secondary Reading Teacher of the Year for Kershaw County and the 2015-16 LEMS Teacher of the Year. She also chaired the LEMS School Improvement Council for two years. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Notre Dame College, a Master of Education Degree in Elementary Education from Wilmington University and an Educational Specialist with Distinction in Educational Leadership degree from Liberty University where she is a doctoral candidate.