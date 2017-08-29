Boan Announces Candidacy for Sheriff

A 25 year veteran of law enforcement in Kershaw County has announced his candidacy for Kershaw county sheriff. Lee Boan earlier this week announced that he is a candidate for sheriff. Boan started his career with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office then served with the Camden Police Department. He also served as a special agent with SLED, the State Law Enforcement Division before returning to the Camden Police Department as captain of operations and assistant police chief. Boan also serves in the South Carolina Army National Guard and is currently a Major. He has served two overseas combat tours. Recently Kershaw county sheriff Jim Matthews announced that he will not seek a third term as Kershaw county sheriff.