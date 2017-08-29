-AUDIO- Lugoff Elgin loses appeal but still ends up in a new Region at SCHSL

It was a whirlwind day for Lugoff-Elgin High Athletics on Tuesday. Kershaw County Superintendent Frank Morgan, LE High Principal Worth Thomasson and Head Football coach/Athletic Director Matt Campbell all stood in front of the Appellate Panel of the South Carolina High School League. The issue at hand was that of LE trying to stay in class 4A instead of being moved to 5A after the proposed Realignment 3 weeks ago. LE lost their appeal last week to the Executive Committee and tried to appeal again in front of a different panel on Tuesday. This was not just about athletics for LE High.

Lugoff Elgin would lose the vote 4-3 which means they would stay in 5A. But after Spring Valley and Blythewood won their appeal to switch regions, the Appellate Panel approved a new set of 5 team regions which puts the Demons athletically in a conference with Spring Valley Blythewood, Irmo, and Sumter. The Other half of the Region is Lexington, Dutch Fork, Chapin, White Knoll and Riverbluff.

So after all the events today, starting in the fall of 2018 Lugoff Elgin will be officially in Region 8-5A with Blythewood, Spring Valley Irmo and Sumter.