Armed Homeowner Nabs One of Two Suspects During Prolonged Manhunt

On August 29, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Cody Gene Jackson (26) from Elgin after Jackson fled from a residence on Seminole Way in Elgin and led the deputy on a lengthy foot chase. Jackson was charged with receiving stolen goods for being in possession of a stolen automobile. During that arrest Christopher Alexander Cravets (21) who was wanted on armed robbery charges also fled the residence on foot. He was later arrested several hours later after an armed homeowner found him hiding in the homeowner’s car and held him for deputies.

Cody Gene Jackson

“A young, physically fit deputy was able to chase down Cody Jackson and an armed homeowner was able to detain Cravets,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “My thanks to the homeowner. I want to shake his hand. I already gave an attaboy to the deputy.”

Christopher Alexander Cravets

During the morning of August 29, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy was looking for a wanted person at a residence on Seminole Way in Elgin. When the deputy pulled up behind the residence, Cody Jackson, who was a suspect in the theft of two automobiles ran from the residence. The deputy chased Jackson on foot for several hundred yards and was able to take him into custody.

While the deputy was dealing with Jackson, Christopher Cravets, who was wanted on charges stemming from an armed robbery that took place on August 18, 2017, fled from the same residence. Deputies who were responding to the scene from Jackson’s arrest determined that Cravets was on foot in the area. KCSO bloodhounds were called to the scene as was a SLED helicopter.

For several hours, deputies on foot and bloodhounds searched the woods in the area while a SLED helicopter searched from the sky. At about 1:00pm deputies were at a residence on Dry Branch Rd. in Elgin, talking to a homeowner and advising him to be on the lookout for Cravets. After talking with the homeowner, the deputies moved to another location where a citizen thought they had seen Cravets.

Only minutes after the deputies departed, the homeowner checked on a vehicle under his carport and discovered Cravets hiding inside. The homeowner armed himself and ordered Cravets out of the car just as a local news media crew arrived on the scene. The homeowner held Cravets at gunpoint for about 2 minutes until deputies arrived and took Cravets into custody. He will be charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and burglary.

Both men are being detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Jackson has a lengthy arrest record and has recently been released from prison. Cravets also has a lengthy arrest record to include violent crimes from the State of Florida and has also served time in prison.