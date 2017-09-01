24 Hours of Lemons Returns to Camden

Pick a spot and plunk down, already! The 24 Hours of Lemons South Fall race returns to the Carolina Motorsports Park September 16 and 17. In an endurance race featuring less-than-professional drivers in less-than $500 contraptions, the South Fall is always a good time to be had, as long as the car stays in one piece!

The weekend kicks off with the free Downtown Camden Block Party Friday September 15. The Lemons Parade of more than 150 questionable race cars – and the teams crazy enough to drive them – will begin at the Historic Camden at 6:00 pm and make its way to Downtown Camden.

Broad Street between York and DeKalb will be closed from 5:30 to 9:30 pm for the Lemons Block Party/BS Judging event. The Block Party is free and open to the public and will feature the Josh McCaa Band on stage at Broad and DeKalb. A new Kids Zone at Broad Street Park will also include free activities, sponsored by the Downtown Camden Main Street Program, as well as outside vendors offering items for sale. As always, there will be creatively themed contests, driver antics, food, libations and general revelry.

The fun and exercises in futility (races) will be held at the Carolina Motorsports Park Saturday and Sunday with an awards ceremony scheduled for 4:30 pm Sunday. All-access spectator passes will be available for $30 at the gate. Kids under 16 get in for free!

Lemons races are held throughout the United States. In the Palmetto State, the 24 Hours of Lemons is conducted exclusively at the Carolina Motorsports Park, South Carolina’s premiere road course and kart track located on Highway 521 just north of Camden, SC.