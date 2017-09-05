Two in Custody Following High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Collision

Two Columbia men are in custody following a very high speed pursuit of a stolen motor vehicle that occurred on the afternoon of September 3, 2017. Camden Police Department officers arrested Markeem Lamonte Hammond (17) who reportedly lives on Metze Rd. in Columbia and Kenneth Roger Robinson Jr. (17) who reportedly lives on Martindale Rd. Columbia. These arrests took place following a very high speed pursuit involving Kershaw and Lee County deputies that ended in a collision at the intersection of Broad and Dekalb streets in Camden.

Markeem Hammond

“Great restraint by KCSO traffic officers following a very dangerous pursuit along with excellent cooperation between law enforcement agencies resulted in these arrests,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “The driver of this stolen vehicle showed absolutely no regard to the general public during this chase and endangered many lives.”

Kenneth Robinson

At about 5:40pm on September 3, 2017 a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office traffic officer was patrolling on I-20 in Kershaw County when he observed a silver in color Acura bearing Kentucky plates approach him from the rear at a high rate of speed. The deputy determined that the Acura was being driven at 95 mph and was stolen. The Acura passed the deputy, who was driving an unmarked vehicle, at which time the deputy activated his blue lights and siren. The driver of the vehicle accelerated to over 130 mph as it entered Lee County. The KCSO deputy observed the Acura as it was cutting in and out of traffic running several vehicles off the road. Kershaw County 911 dispatch notified Lee County authorities.

The pursuit continued to Exit 108 where the driver of the Acura exited. Due to the extremely erratic and dangerous driving by the operator of the stolen car, the deputy terminated that pursuit and returned to Kershaw County. A short time later Lee County deputies located the vehicle and gave chase as it returned in the direction of Kershaw County on I-20. Three KCSO traffic deputies were in position to deploy spike strips near Exit 101 on I-20 where they observed the Acura as it exited I-20. The driver of the Acura lost control and ran off the road and into the grass, narrowly avoiding an area of trees. The driver of the stolen vehicle regained control and then headed in the direction of Highway 34, ultimately getting onto 34 and heading toward the Camden city limits.

A second pursuing KCSO deputy clocked the Acura at 140 mph on Highway 34, heading in the direction of US1 in Camden. At that point, the KCSO deputy terminated his pursuit, but from a distance was able to observe the stolen Acura as it headed into Camden. The Camden Police Department was notified of the direction of travel and was preparing to deploy spike strips. However, the Acura collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Broad and DeKalb streets in Camden. The driver of the vehicle that was involved in the collision did not appear to be injured, but was taken to Kershaw Health as a precaution.

Camden PD officers who were in the vicinity observed three black males run from the Acura immediately following the collision. One of the suspects was discovered hiding behind a residence on the 900 block of Market St. and arrested. A second suspect was located at a residence on the 700 block of Market St. and he was arrested.

Following a search of the Acura, KCSO deputies discovered numerous rounds of ammunition as well as several cell phones and bottles of liquor. Both men were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. After being advised of his rights, Robinson advised the KCSO officers of the identity of the driver of the stolen Acura. Additional information is being sought to confirm this and another arrest is pending on that driver.

The SCHP is investigating the vehicle collision and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Columbia Police Department as the Acura had been stolen in Columbia.