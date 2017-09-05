Man Charged with Felony DUI in Crash Which Took Life of Lugoff Man

A driver involved in a crash Saturday evening in Lexington County that claimed the life of a Lugoff man is facing charges of felony D.U.I. 35 year old Marshall Brandon McFarland faces charges of felony D.U.I., driving with a suspended license and transporting alcohol with a broken seal. McFarland is accused of being the driver of a car from which Wyatt Dakota Duval of Lugoff was thrown when it rolled over. Duval was pronounced dead at the scene. McFarland lost control of the car and over corrected causing the car to roll over a number of times.