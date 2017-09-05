KERSHAW COUNTY PREPARES FOR POSSIBLE EFFECTS OF HURRICANE IRMA

As Hurricane Irma approaches the eastern coast of the U.S., Kershaw County continues to monitor the hurricane’s path and prepare for its effects. As of Tuesday morning, The National Weather Service of Columbia anticipates tropical storm force winds to impact South Carolina as early as Sunday night.
Kershaw County citizens and business owners should be aware of possible power outages. If you experience a power outage, please contact your utility provider first. Calling 911 should be one of your last options when handling a power outage. To report an outage, contact your electric provider:
BLACK RIVER ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE – 1-803-469-8060 or 1-844-431-2732
if it is after 5:00PM or during the weekend
THE CITY OF CAMDEN – 1-803-432-2421
DUKE ENERGY – 1-800-419-6356
FAIRFIELD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE – 1-800-499-7862
SCE&G – 1-888-333-4465
The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency Services will continue to actively monitor Hurricane Irma throughout the week and into the weekend as weather conditions are fluid and subject to change. As new updates and information are received, Kershaw County will continue to update our citizens and business owners through the local media, Kershaw County website, Facebook and Twitter pages.
