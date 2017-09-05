KERSHAW COUNTY PREPARES FOR POSSIBLE EFFECTS OF HURRICANE IRMA

As Hurricane Irma approaches the eastern coast of the U.S., Kershaw County continues to monitor the hurricane’s path and prepare for its effects. As of Tuesday morning, The National Weather Service of Columbia anticipates tropical storm force winds to impact South Carolina as early as Sunday night.

Kershaw County citizens and business owners should be aware of possible power outages. If you experience a power outage, please contact your utility provider first. Calling 911 should be one of your last options when handling a power outage. To report an outage, contact your electric provider:

BLACK RIVER ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE – 1-803-469-8060 or 1-844-431-2732

if it is after 5:00PM or during the weekend

THE CITY OF CAMDEN – 1-803-432-2421

DUKE ENERGY – 1-800-419-6356

FAIRFIELD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE – 1-800-499-7862

SCE&G – 1-888-333-4465

The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency Services will continue to actively monitor Hurricane Irma throughout the week and into the weekend as weather conditions are fluid and subject to change. As new updates and information are received, Kershaw County will continue to update our citizens and business owners through the local media, Kershaw County website, Facebook and Twitter pages.