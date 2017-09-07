GOVERNOR MCMASTER ISSUES STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR SOUTH CAROLINA

As of Wednesday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster has issued a State of Emergency for The State South Carolina. The executive order enables all state agencies to coordinate resources in preparation for Hurricane Irma, which is currently a category five hurricane.

To prepare for possible impacts locally, The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency Management has begun daily meetings with community agencies to coordinate and plan for Hurricane Irma. Agencies represented at these meetings include SC DOT, City of Camden Fire and Police Departments, Lugoff Fire and Rescue, American Red Cross, KershawHealth, DSS, Kershaw County School District and Kershaw County’s 911, EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement, Wastewater, and Public Works Departments.

Although the path of Hurricane Irma is uncertain, Kershaw County urges citizens and business owners to take precaution and be prepared. Please visit The South Carolina Emergency Management website to review The South Carolina Hurricane Guide. The South Carolina Hurricane Guide includes preparation tips for your family and pets, important state and federal emergency phone numbers, and evacuation routes for the State.

The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency Services will continue to actively monitor Hurricane Irma throughout the week and into the weekend as weather conditions are fluid and subject to change. Decisions to open shelters in Kershaw County will be made in the coming days as we become more confident in Irma’s projected path. As these decisions are made and new information is received, Kershaw County will continue to update our citizens and business owners through the local media, Kershaw County website, Facebook and Twitter pages.