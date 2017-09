Beginning at 8:30AM Friday morning, Kershaw County will activate a Hurricane Hotline. Staffed with volunteers and county employees, citizens and business owners are encouraged to call the hotline for any hurricane related questions. The Hurricane Hotline is intended to be a “411 directory” for contact information within the community.

If you have a hurricane related question, please call The Kershaw County Hurricane Hotline at 803.425.7242. Current daily hotline hours are 8:30AM until 6:00PM.