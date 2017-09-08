Duke Energy Lowering Lake Levels

Due to Hurricane Irma, Duke Energy is preparing for significant rainfall in both the upper and lower areas of the Catawba-Wateree River basin. Preparations include proactively moving water out of our reservoirs and lowering lake levels to increase reservoir storage capacity.

Before and after Hurricane Irma passes through, flow releases from our reservoirs will be high. Please do not enter turbulent and swift water created by the hurricane. When boating, be especially cautious and observant for floating debris such as logs, limbs, docks.

As always, we encourage those living along lakes, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas to pay special attention to changing weather conditions and take any necessary precautions. We will provide additional updates if conditions change. The public can get current lake levels from our website or by calling our lake phone line.

https://www.duke-energy.com/community/lakes

1-800-829-LAKE (1-800-829-5253) for lake level information