KCSD schools, offices closed Monday, Sept. 11

All Kershaw County School District (KCSD) schools and offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 due to the weather conditions forecasted from Hurricane Irma.

The latest weather forecast indicates the possibility of high winds and hazardous road conditions on Monday. All school and district activities and events including adult education classes that were scheduled for Monday are canceled.

District officials will continue to monitor conditions and consult with emergency preparedness officials to make a decision on Monday about Tuesday’s schedule.

Any future announcements will be made via school and district websites (www.kcsdschools.net), KCSD social media sites and new media outlets.