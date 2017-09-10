KERSHAW COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2017

All Kershaw County Government Offices, Landfill, and Convenience Centers will be CLOSED Monday, September 11, 2017

Kershaw County Emergency Services will remain on standby with staff continuing to manage the County’s Emergency Operation Center and Hurricane Hotline at 803.425.7242.

The decision on when to reopen offices, landfill, and convenience centers will be made tomorrow (Monday, September 11th) as updated weather conditions are reviewed.

For information regarding Kershaw County government closures and hurricane-related information, please call The Kershaw County Hurricane Hotline at 803.425.7242.